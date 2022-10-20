(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — A 28-year-old man was hospitalized after he brandished a gun at a Fremont County deputy, the Sheriff’s Office said in an update.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said the shooting occurred in the 400 block of Greydene Avenue, around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, after deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun.

According to FCSO, when deputies arrived, they found a 28-year-old man walking on Greydene Avenue. When the responding deputy made contact with the man, he brandished a gun and was shot by the deputy, FCSO said.

The man was taken to the hospital, and FCSO said he is expected to survive. The deputy who fired on the man was placed on administrative leave, per Sheriff’s Office policy.

The name of the man who was shot is not being released by FSCO at this time.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate the incident along with FCSO, the Cañon City Police Department, and the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The investigation remains active and ongoing.