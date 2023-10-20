(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said pre-evacuations are being planned for Saturday morning near the Saint Charles Fire on the Custer/Pueblo County Line due to the risk of large fire growth.

According to CCSO, the U.S. Forest Service said consistently hot and dry conditions on Friday and likely again on Saturday pose the risk for “large fire growth.” As a precaution, CCSO is planning a possible pre-evacuation Saturday morning for 26 homes near Lake Isabel and Highway 165.

Courtesy: U.S. Forest Service

If it becomes necessary, the pre-evacuation notification will be delivered to those impacted via Everbridge alerts. CCSO encouraged anyone in the predicted pre-evacuation zones with livestock and animals to begin preparations Friday.

Location of Saint Charles Fire:

Temporary flight restrictions are in place over the area of the fire, and crews ask that drones are not flown over the fire as firefighting aircraft takes priority.

The Saint Charles Fire was first reported on Friday, Oct. 14, and remained around an acre for several days. Helicopters performed bucket drops, as the terrain was difficult for gorund crews to navigate. As of Thursday, Oct. 19, the fire had grown to 20 acres.

Smoke is visible from from San Isabel, Rye, Beulah, Colorado City, Penrose, Hwy 165 and I-25, Canon City, Pueblo, and some areas of Teller county.