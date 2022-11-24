(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region held its 25th Annual Turkey Trot 5k race Thursday morning in Colorado Springs.

The Turkey Trot averages more than 4,000 runners, walkers, ‘little trots,’ and pets taking part in the race in the Briargate neighborhood. The run raises money and provides scholarships to local families in need, while giving them access to YMCA benefits.

“This event, people come out, they have fun on Thanksgiving,” said Pat McDonugh, 5k race Director with the YMCA. “They burn a few calories – not sure how fast they are going today – but they burn a few calories before. Eat a little more stuffing that way, and help a lot of other people in their community.”

“The Turkey Trot raises money for individuals and families in the Pikes Peak Region to access child care, swim lessons, day camps, youth sports, and more. Programs that make an impact and change lives,” said Theresa Johnson, Chief Experience Officer of the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region.

The YMCA said they had participants from more than 31 states taking part in the race this year.