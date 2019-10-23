2,500 wrong way road signs put up to help prevent deaths

Colorado Department of Transportation is working to make roads safer for drivers by minimizing wrong way entry crashes and fatalities. CDOT held a celebratory ribbon cutting for the I-25 “Wrong Way” prevention project on Tuesday.

Since January, CDOT has installed and replaced 2,500 wrong way road signs on 77 different on and off ramp locations. The signs were put up in Las Animas, Huerfano, Pueblo and El Paso counties.

CDOT said between 2014 and 2018 there were 11 deaths between New Mexico and El Paso county due to wrong way collisions.

“Any fatality is too many on our highways so any fatality we can reduce is important,” CDOT Region 2 Transportation Director Karen Rowe said. “However, $2.1 million to prevent 11 fatalities in 5 years is a very good investment.”