(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing 23-year-old woman.

Analysia Bosse was reported missing on May 30, but her family said they have not been able to contact her since May 7. Her family said they are concerned for her safety due to recent “irregular and paranoid behaviors” that she has been exhibiting.

Bosse is 5’2″ tall, weighs 125 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. PPD said she has ties to Pueblo as well as Cañon City, and may be in a 2015 Jeep Renegade with Colorado license plate BWK256. The Jeep could have a Bigfoot or Yeti sticker on the back window.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

PPD asked anyone with information to contact (719) 553-2502.