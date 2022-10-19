(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 22nd Annual Veterans Day Parade will return to Downtown Colorado Springs on Nov. 5 to commemorate and honor the service and sacrifice of Colorado’s veterans.

FOX21 Morning News Anchor Craig Coffey will be announcing at the parade. Join him and a lineup of approximately 4,000 participants which include; mounted color guards from Fort Carson and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, marching bands, Military collectors vehicles, American Legions, and many more on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.

The parade will start at the intersection of North Tejon Street and East St. Vrain Street and will continue through the heart of Downtown, and end at South Tejon and East Vermijo Avenue.

For more information on the parade route and available parking, click here.

The Veterans Day Parade began in 2000, when a small group of volunteers sought to host an annual parade to honor all veterans and inspire community awareness of the service and sacrifice made by America’s heroes.

The parade is expected to draw a crowd of over 45,000 people to honor our veterans.