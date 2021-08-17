22nd Annual “Buddy Walk” helps support Down Syndrome families

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The 22nd annual “Buddy Walk” hosted by the Colorado Springs Down Syndrome Association (CSDSA) is coming up this weekend, aimed at helping families around Colorado Springs.

The walk provides support, encouragement, and resources for those with Down Syndrome and their families. CSDSA said it is the largest event of the year, and many families benefit from the proceeds.

Luke Chambers, the father of 3-year old Calian, knows first hand how the walk can help families in the community after his son was born with Down Syndrome.

“Outside of just building community it could be looking at providing scholarships for medical needs, or recreational needs, educational needs, lots of different things, and with all of the fundraising that we do, this is our one fundraiser that allows for that program to take place for the entire year,” Chambers said.

Chambers said learning how to parent any child is hard but that parenting a child with Down Syndrome is an adjustment. Many families in the community rely on each other for support, and CSDSA has made them feel like they are not alone.

“Having other parents around that understand that and just someone that will reach out and check on you to make sure you are okay if they haven’t heard from you for a little while or something it makes a huge difference,” Chambers said.

CSDSA said the 22nd Buddy Walk is the second time the event has gone virtual. The walk will start on August 21 at 9 a.m. Organizers say you can walk wherever you would like to participate, and there will be a live Facebook event the morning of the walk.

