COLORADO SPRINGS — The popular community event returns in 2022, featuring family fun, entertainment, and a delicious hot breakfast.

The Western Street Breakfast is scheduled from 5:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 15 on Pikes Peak Avenue in Downtown Colorado Springs. The event is one of Colorado Springs’ most iconic celebrations of its deep-rooted western heritage, and has also become an annual fundraising event that supports local military and their families.

The morning includes:

Delicious hot breakfast for just $5 (kids 5 and under eat free)

Pikes Peak Range Riders and Rangerettes depart on horseback at 8 a.m.

Kids Western Dress-Up Contest

Kids Corral with a petting zoo, roping the hay bale, gunslinger and trick roper

Appearances by the Girl of the West and Aide to the Girl of the West

Performances by Colorado Springs Conservatory, Exit West, Flying W Wranglers and Sweetwater Native American Hoop Dancers

Road closures will be in effect for the event, including: Pikes Peak Avenue between Cascade and Nevada Ave. from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Tejon Street between Kiowa and Colorado from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and Pikes Peak Avenue between Nevada and Corona from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The $5 breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, coffee, juice and milk, and there is no admission fee for the fun and entertainment. Tickets can be purchased day-of, cash only, or ahead of time at Eventbrite.com