COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2022 Primary Election is being held Tuesday, June 28 and, in El Paso County, nearly 459,000 have been sent to all eligible, active registered Republican, Democratic and Unaffiliated voters, according to the county.

Ballot content, depending on the precinct in which a voter resides, will contin contests for U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, State Senator, State Representative, Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, local races for County Clerk and Recorder, Treasurer, Assessor, Sheriff, Surveyor, Coroner and County Commissioner Districts One and Five.

Voters are urged to research these candidates in advance utilizing the Sample Ballot available online. Once an informed decision has been made, voters are encouraged to vote and return their ballot early.

A full list of Voter Service and Polling Center locations, along with hours of operation, can be viewed here.

All voted ballots must be returned to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, June 28, to be counted. Postmarked ballots received after the deadline cannot be counted.

Once your ballot is in, you can track its status here.