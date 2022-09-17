Dogs and beer! Join the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR), FOX21 Morning News Anchor Abbie Burke, and Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister at Bear Creek Regional Park Saturday for Pawtoberfest 2022!

The event full of brews and barks kicks off September 17 and runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Bear Creek Regional Park. Tickets available in advance and on the day of the festival at the entry.

Holly says hi from the FOX21/SOCO CW Booth

Pawtoberfest is one of Colorado’s ONLY dog-friendly festivals, featuring craft brews and spirits tasting with over 30 beverage partners, a 2-mile dog walk, more than 75 sponsors and vendors, music, agility demonstrations, pet contests, activities for the whole family, and plenty of tasty food from local food trucks!

HSPPR is hoping to raise over $200,000.

Find more information on the Pawtoberfest 2022 HERE.