2021 Pink Boots Collaboration Brew in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Female brewers are making waves in the craft beer industry. And a local nonprofit is making sure their momentum doesn’t stop.

Jess Fierro, owner of Atrevida, Nicki Shaw, and Zach Weller, join the FOX21 Weekend Morning crew to talk about the Pink Boots Society!

The Pink Boots Society is a nonprofit organization created to assist, inspire and encourage women in the craft beer industry to advance their careers through education. It’s like a sisterhood.

This is their 4th annual Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day! Every year they hold the big brew at a different local brewery. The first annual PBS big brew was at Atrevida Beer Co, the second was at FH Beerworks, with the third at Phantom Canyon Brewing, and now this year is being hosted by Nano 108 Brewing Co.

Keep an eye on their social media for more information.