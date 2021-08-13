2021 Emma Crawford Coffin Races Cancelled

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.– This year’s annual Emma Crawford Coffin Races have been cancelled.

The city made its decision in light of the recent rise in cases of the COVID-19 delta variant; however, there will be festivities to honor the annual tradition on Saturday, Oct. 30. as well as through the rest of the month of October.

Already plans are being made for next year’s festivities to take place on Friday, Oct. 29., 2022. To register for next year’s events, click this link.

For more information or the answer to any questions you may have, please call 719-685-5089 or email jenna@manitouchamber.com.