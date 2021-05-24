2021 Colorado Springs Heart Challenge: Free fitness classes offered Wednesday

Each year, the American Heart Association holds its biggest fundraising event, the Heart Walk. Due to the pandemic this year, the nonprofit organization is having to do things a little differently. Monday, May 24th kicks of the 2021 Colorado Springs Heart Challenge, where people are encouraged to get active, and also help the organization by raising awareness, and donating if they can.

Several fitness studios across Colorado Springs will be taking part in this week’s Heart Challenge, by offering free classes on Wednesday, May 26th as part of a Heart Healthy event.

A full list of fitness studios taking part in Wednesday’s event can be found below, and those interested in taking a free class must sign up with the fitness studio prior to Wednesday. There are limited spots available for each class, so people are encouraged to call, or sign up online as soon as they can. Studios will also be taking donations on behalf of the American Heart Association this week.