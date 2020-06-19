2020 Pikes Peak Marathon will take place, with some changes

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Marathon will take place on its originally-scheduled date of August 23, event organizers said Friday.

The organizers said they have worked with the health department to develop a plan to hold the race in accordance with COVID-19 guidance.

The Pikes Peak Ascent, which was scheduled for August 22, was canceled in May. At that time, it was unclear if the marathon would be held or not.

Race organizers said many of the leadup and post-race events will be canceled or reduced this year. Social distancing requirements will be enforced at the start and finish of the race. Masks will be required before and after the race and at packet pickup.

Runners will start in small waves, down from the usual 100-person waves. Some aid stations may be eliminated, according to organizers.

Registered runners will receive an email with specifics.

Interested runners who are not already registered can put themselves on the waitlist in case entries become available.