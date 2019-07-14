Pride Parade held in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — PrideFest weekend wouldn’t be complete without the Pride Parade.

The theme for this year’s parade, which stepped off at 11 a.m. Sunday, was “Rise Up! Remembering 50 years of Stonewall.”

A panel of judges, including FOX21’s Daniela Leon and Dee Cortez, scored and awarded prizes for Best Use of Theme, Most Creative and Most Interactive/Crowd Pleasing.

Many came out to celebrate a lot of triumphs the LGBT+ community has accomplished, and honored the continuing attempts to achieve true and lasting equality and tolerance.

“Our family loves coming out to Pride Festival because we love celebrating human rights and equal rights, and we want to make sure we’re raising our kids to respect those same qualities,” parade attendee Amy Triandiflou said.

Families and supporters cheered on parade participants as they traveled north on Tejon Street to Colorado Avenue, then wrapped around to where the parade ended under the Colorado Avenue Bridge.

PrideFest continued after the parade Sunday at America the Beautiful Park, featuring many headline performances.