COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Head over to Mission Trace Shopping Center in Colorado Springs for the 2019 Back to School Summer Fest.

The Flavors Foundation Company, are handing out FREE backpacks filled with supplies to every kid, 1500 backpacks total. The event will be going on until 2 P.M. and while supplies last.

You can also check out some live entertainment, get a free hot-dog or hamburger meal, plus a free haircut and vaccines while at the event.





Fun for the entire family at 3031 S. Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, get ready kick start the beginning of the school year!