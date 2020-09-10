2018 Fremont County cold case arrest made after DNA match

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A DNA match for 46-year-old Matthew Allan Rodgers leads to arrest in 2018 homicide, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney Kaitlin Turner announced Thursday.

Rodgers was arrested on several charges after fatal house fire left 76-year-old Kenneth Orchard dead.

Deputies said around 9:30 a.m. on May 22, 2018 firefighters were called to a fire at a home on Pinion Avenue in Cañon City. While they were fighting the fire, they found Orchard dead inside.

Rodgers was arrested on the following charges:

1st Degree Homicide, Class 1 Felony

1st Degree Arson, Class 3 Felony

1st Degree Burglary, Class 3 Felony

Crimes against an at-risk adult, Class 4 Felony

Tampering with a deceased human body, Class 3 Felony

Tampering with physical evidence, Class 6 Felony

Rodgers is currently being held at the Fremont County Detention Center with no bond according to deputies.

No further information is available for release at this time.