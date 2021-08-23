2 new Hazmat response trucks given to Pueblo West and Pueblo Rural fire departments

PUEBLO, Colo.– Two new hazardous material response trucks were presented by the Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor to the Pueblo West and Pueblo Rural fire departments.

Both trucks are worth over $500,00 each, funded by the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program through the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.



Pueblo West Fire Chief Brian Caserta and Pueblo Rural Fire Chief Brett Marascola received a vehicle that will now allow their personnel to be protected and capable of managing hazardous materials.

These trucks will replace the 15-year-old hazmat vehicles that are part of the Pueblo Rural and Pueblo West fleet of emergency vehicles while the old will be donated to Rye Fire and Pueblo City Fire for use.

Inside the vehicles are such features as strategic planning and incident command coordination, private space for suiting up, private space for firefighters to suit up and check their vitals post-incident response as well as has the room for more state of the art equipment.



“We thank the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program for allowing us to purchase

these vehicles for the two rural fire departments,” Sherrif Taylor said.



Fire Chief Caserta said the continued support from the CSEP program and the

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office has helped to bring equipment and in this case, new trucks, to Pueblo

County which may have not been possible any other way.

“Through that cooperation, these trucks have become a reality,” Caserta said. “We look forward

to putting them to good use to serve everyone in our community.”



Fire Chief Marascola praised the CSEP program and said, “These are big-budget line items that are very hard to purchase and to replace. We appreciate it, and hope to get a lot of good out of it for many years to come.”



To learn more about the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program, click here.