(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Two minors were thrown from a car and two others were injured on Sunday morning, Oct. 30 after the driver rolled the car on the west side of Pueblo.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded to Duke Street, in a neighborhood east of Pueblo Boulevard, around 9:30 a.m. after reports of a crash.

When officers arrived, they found that four minors were traveling west on Duke St. in a Mitsubishi when the driver lost control and rolled the car. Two of the people were thrown from the car, the other two were also injured.

All four people were transported to the hospital, and one had to be flown to another hospital for further treatment.

Speed and reckless driving are considered factors in the crash, PPD said. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

