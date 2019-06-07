18-year-old man killed in single-car crash in eastern Colorado Springs

A driver was killed when he lost control of his car and crashed into a backyard in eastern Colorado Springs Thursday evening, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Peterson Road and Highland Vista Drive, which is just south of Carefree Circle. The driver was headed northbound on Peterson Road when he lost control, according to police. The car hit a cement fence pillar and went through two backyards before coming to a stop.

The driver, 18-year-old Sebastian Warren, was taken to the hospital, where he died Friday.

Police said their investigation determined speed was a factor in the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not considered factors. Warren was wearing his seatbelt, according to police.

Warren’s death is the 18th traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 20.