Map shows the location of a power outage in Fountain Thursday morning. / City of Fountain Electric Department

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Power has been restored to the 170 Fountain electric customers who were affected by an outage earlier Thursday.

The outage was in the area bordered by Fontaine Boulevard to the north, Fountain Mesa Road to the east, Caballero Avenue to the south, and Metropolitan Street to the west.

The utility said about 170 customers were initially affected by the outage, which was caused by a blown fuse. Power was restored to all of the customers by 12:30 p.m.