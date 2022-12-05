(FALCON, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s assistance looking for a 17-year-old boy who went missing out of Falcon on Monday evening, Dec. 5.

EPSO said 17-year-old Aiden is developmentally delayed and needs his medication. He is a white male, 5’10” tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Monday in the 8200 block of Linderman Road in Falcon, in a neighborhood northeast of East Woodmen Road and Highway 24.

Courtesy: EPSO

If you have seen Aiden or know of his whereabouts, contact EPSO at 719-390-5555.