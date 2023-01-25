(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Missing Indigenous Persons Alert was sent out on Wednesday, Jan. 25 alerting the public of a 17-year-old missing from Southeast Colorado Springs.

According to the alert, Kayleen Savage is an indigenous girl, 5’2″ tall and weighing 95 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

She was last seen on Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:50 a.m. near the 3100 block of Starlight Circle, near Jet Wing Drive and the Hancock Expressway.

Kayleen was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a red sweater, a black zip up jacket with a white logo, and red and white Jordan’s 6 retro tennis shoes.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) said Kayleen has a sleeve tattoo on her left arm and a tattoo on the right side of her neck that states “purpose”.

If you see her, you are urged to call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.