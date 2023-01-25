(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Missing Indigenous Persons Alert was sent out on Wednesday, Jan. 25 alerting the public of a 17-year-old missing from Southeast Colorado Springs.
According to the alert, Kayleen Savage is an indigenous girl, 5’2″ tall and weighing 95 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen on Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:50 a.m. near the 3100 block of Starlight Circle, near Jet Wing Drive and the Hancock Expressway.
Kayleen was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a red sweater, a black zip up jacket with a white logo, and red and white Jordan’s 6 retro tennis shoes.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) said Kayleen has a sleeve tattoo on her left arm and a tattoo on the right side of her neck that states “purpose”.
If you see her, you are urged to call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.