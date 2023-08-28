(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A 16-year-old indigenous girl is missing out of Fountain, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the CBI, 16-year-old Tatiana Aguilar-Gonzales was last seen at a home in the area of Legend Oak Drive and Fiona Lane in Fountain around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

She is described as Indigenous, with brown hair and brown eyes, is 5’7″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She also has pierced ears, the CBI said.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Aguilar-Gonzales was last seen wearing tan khaki pants and a blue crop top. If you see her or know where she is, you are asked to contact 911 or the Fountain Police Department at (719) 390-5555.