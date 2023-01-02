(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 16-foot-high sculpture titled “Tomorrow” by James Mortier Wills V of Colorado Springs will be installed Tuesday, Jan. 3, outside the SpringHill Suites and Element hotel building at the corner of East Costilla Street and South Tejon Street.

The abstract sculpture, weighing approximately 1,200 pounds, is fabricated in perforated stainless steel and will sit atop a 4-foot turntable that slowly rotates, allowing different views of the sculpture from all angles. LED lights from inside the sculpture will illuminate in the evenings as light plays through the perforations.

The Downtown Partnership said the sculpture was supported in part by a grant from the Downtown Development Authority.

Wills’ work has been exhibited at the sculpture park in Loveland, Cherry Creek Arts Festival, Hayden Hayes Gallery in Colorado Springs, and through commissions by the cities of Thornton and Longmont, among other places.