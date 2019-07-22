1,504 citations issued during first nine months of CSPD speed enforcement effort

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police issued 1,504 citations during the first nine months of a speed enforcement effort funded by the Colorado Department of Transportation, police announced Friday.

The speed enforcement effort is called “Slow Down, Colorado Springs.” It’s funded by a grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation, and works in conjunction with CSPD’s existing traffic enforcement efforts.

During the first nine months of the grant, from October 1 to June 30, officers working the program put in 636 hours of dedicated speed enforcement, according to police. They issued a total of 1,504 citations for 1,757 traffic violations.

A citation can have more than one violation on it, which is why there were more violations than citations.