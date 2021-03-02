$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — If you’ve bought a lottery ticket in Pueblo West recently, check your pockets! A $150,000 winning ticket for Saturday’s Powerball drawing was sold there, according to the Colorado Lottery.

The ticket was sold at the Safeway at Highway 50 and Purcell Boulevard, according to the lottery.

The winner matched four numbers, plus the Powerball and the Power Play number.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 2-28-31-44-52, Powerball: 18 and Power Play: 3.

A ticket winning the same amount was also sold at the 7-Eleven near Highway 85 and C-470 in Littleton, according to the Colorado Lottery. That winner also matched four numbers plus the Powerball and the Power Play.