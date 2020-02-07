1  of  79
150 soldiers coming home to Fort Carson after nine-month deployment

FORT CARSON, Colo. — About 150 soldiers are coming home to Fort Carson this weekend after a nine-month deployment to eastern Europe.

The soldiers are with the 59th Military Police Company, 759th Military Police Battalion. They deployed to eastern Europe in May in support of Atlantic Resolve. While deployed, they conducted law enforcement operations in Poland, and deterrence operations in Hungary and Germany, according to Fort Carson.

A homecoming ceremony is set for 2 a.m. Saturday at the special events center on post.

