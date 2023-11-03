(FALCON, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s help looking for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing from the Falcon area since Wednesday, Nov. 1.

According to EPSO, 15-year-old Keith Cain was last seen leaving his home in Falcon around 6 p.m. to go to a friend’s house. He is 5’7″ tall, weighs 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

If you have seen Cain or know where he is, you are asked to contact EPSO at (719) 390-5555.