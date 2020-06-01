15-year-old killed when SUV driven by 14-year-old crashes in Kiowa County

Breaking News
KIOWA COUNTY, Colo. — A 15-year-old boy was killed when an SUV driven by a 14-year-old boy rolled over in Kiowa County Saturday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Kiowa County Road 78 north of Kiowa County Road K, which is about five miles south of Towner. A 14-year-old boy was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe when it went off the road and rolled four times, according to troopers.

Troopers said the driver and three passengers were ejected. The driver and three passengers were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. One passenger, a 15-year-old boy, died on the scene.

Troopers said all five people involved were from Holly.

The crash remains under investigation.

