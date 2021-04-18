15-year-old, 9-year-old killed in Fountain auto-pedestrian crash Saturday night

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Three boys were hit by a car at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of Mesa Ridge Pkwy and Fountain Mesa Rd near Mesa Ridge High School — where two of them died.

When officers arrived on scene, they found that one 15-year-old boy had already died on scene and a second 9-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. The third boy, a 15-year-old, had minor injuries. Their identities have not been released.

Preliminary investigation revealed the boys were crossing the crosswalk against the light. The driver stayed at the scene and did not appear to have made any traffic violations.

Fountain police will continue the investigation and more information will be released as they become available.