14-year-old driver killed in Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The driver killed in a rollover crash in eastern Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning was a 14-year-old boy who had taken a relative’s car, according to police.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. Police said an officer had tried to pull an SUV over at the intersection of Murray Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue. The driver refused to stop, and the officer did not chase him.

About two minutes later, officers learned about a rollover crash in the front yard of a home a few blocks away on Pikes Peak Avenue. The crashed SUV was the same one that had sped away from the traffic stop, according to police.

The driver of the SUV, a 14-year-old from Colorado Springs, died on the scene. Police said the boy was related to the owner of the SUV, and had taken it without the owner’s permission.

Police said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Speed and driver’s inexperience are considered factors in the crash. Police have not yet determined if impairment was a factor.

The teen’s death is the 35th traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 39.