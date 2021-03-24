$14 million in rent, utility assistance available to Colorado Springs residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs residents can now apply for direct assistance for rent and utilities using money the city received from the latest stimulus bill.

The city received $14 million in Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds to help qualified Colorado Springs renters with overdue rent and utility payments and current rent and utility costs.

Eligible applicants must meet these three criteria:

qualify for unemployment or have experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.

demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

have a total household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income. The maximum limits are listed below.

Maximum annual income by household size:

1 person: $45,750

2 people: $52,250

3 people: $58,800

4 people: $65,300

5 people: $70,550

6 people: $75,750

7 people: $81,000

8 people: $86,200

Residents can apply through the Colorado Division of Housing website at cdola.colorado.gov/rental-mortgage-assistance.

Landlords can also apply on behalf of their tenants, if their tenants meet the above criteria.

Applicants must register through the online portal to apply. All materials must be submitted online. DOH staff will review all applications and make direct payments on applicants’ behalf.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, prioritizing applicants with eviction notices, those making less than 50% of the median income, and those who have been unemployed more than 90 days. The program will operate as long as funding allows.

Homeowners in need of mortgage payment assistance and renters who make between 80 and 100 percent of the area median income can apply through the Colorado-funded Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) on the same page: cdola.colorado.gov/rental-mortgage-assistance.