FORT CARSON, Colo. — About 130 soldiers are coming home to Fort Carson next week after a nine-month deployment to the Middle East.

The soldiers are with the 183rd Support Maintenance Company, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division. They deployed to the Central Command area of operations in February.

A homecoming ceremony is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the special events center on post.