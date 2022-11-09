(SECURITY-WIDEFEILD, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is looking for a 13-year-old boy missing from the Security-Widefield area Wednesday night, Nov. 9.

EPSO said on Twitter that 13-year-old Charles was reported missing at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. He was last seen in the 900 block of Widefield Drive, near Pi-Ute Park, around 7:55 a.m. wearing a red and grey jacket, black Star Wars shirt, red Christmas pajama pants and black shoes.

Courtesy: EPSO

EPSO said Charles is developmentally delayed and takes medication. Call 719-390-5555 if you have seen Charles or know of his whereabouts.