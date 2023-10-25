UPDATE: THURSDAY 10/25/2023 5:55 a.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said at around 5 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 that Isabella was found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: 13-year-old last seen walking away from Jack Swigert

WEDNESDAY 10/24/2023 8:43 p.m.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s help looking for a 13-year-old girl missing from the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

13-year-old Isabella was last seen walking away from Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy around noon on Wednesday with another female student.

Isabella was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans. She is 5’5″ tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair with white streaks in it. If you see her or believe you know where she is, call (719) 390-5555.