(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 13-year-old girl is missing from the City’s southeast side, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
13-year-old Hade Rodriguez-Cruz was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20 at her home in the 1900 block of South Chelton Road, east of the intersection of South Chelton and South Academy Boulevard.
Hade is 4’11” tall, weighs 98 pounds and has long black hair down to her legs. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and baggy jeans.
Anyone with information on Hade’s whereabouts is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.