(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 13-year-old girl is missing from the City’s southeast side, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

13-year-old Hade Rodriguez-Cruz was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20 at her home in the 1900 block of South Chelton Road, east of the intersection of South Chelton and South Academy Boulevard.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Hade is 4’11” tall, weighs 98 pounds and has long black hair down to her legs. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and baggy jeans.

Anyone with information on Hade’s whereabouts is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.