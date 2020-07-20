13-year-old dies of injuries in Academy Boulevard crash

A teen was seriously injured in a crash in the area of Academy Boulevard and La Salle Street early Monday morning. / Mike Duran – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 13-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in central Colorado Springs last week has died of his injuries, according to police.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. July 13 on Academy Boulevard near the intersection with La Salle Street. An SUV hit a power pole and rolled multiple times, according to police. When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy who had been ejected. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The boy died of his injuries the next day, according to police.

Police said two other juveniles were also in the SUV at the time of the crash. They have both been identified. There’s no word on whether they were injured or not.

The boy’s death is the 19th traffic-related death in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 24.