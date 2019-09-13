13 superstitions on Friday the 13th

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s Friday the 13th, get ready for 13 supersitions explained.

  1. The number 13: It’s widely considered to be an unlucky number believed to bring bad luck.
  2. Friday the 13th: A really unlucky day where coincidentally, multiple bad things seem to happen.
  3. Spilling salt: People believed spilling salt was an invitation to the devil to come into your life and bring bad luck.
  4. Walking under a ladder: There are many origins of where walking under a ladder will bring you bad luck. One belief comes from the medieval times, where it was thought to foreshadow your death by hanging.
  5. Black cats: It all depends on the country. For example, Egypt saw a black cat as lucky. While medieval Europe believed witches could transform into black cats, warning you of a series of misfortune.
  6. Broken mirror: You may have heard if you break a mirror, you’ll get seven years bad luck. But people believed looking into a mirror was like looking into your soul and if you broke it, the last reflection of the person it held would have bad luck.
  7. Opening an umbrella indoors: Believed to defy the natural order and insulting spirits, which will bring you bad luck.
  8. Stumbling: A sign of unforeseen evil forces as a last warning.
  9. Knock on wood: To ward off bad spirits, people would knock on trees (wood) believing spirits and gods lived in them.
  10. Pennies from Heaven: They’re thought to be a sign from your deceased loved ones, showing you that they’re thinking of you on the other side.
  11. Four-leaved clover: Believed to bring good faith, love, hope, and luck.
  12. Pointing: People believed black magic would come through your pointer finger, putting death at that person.
  13. Bad things come in threes or is third time’s a charm?

Disclaimer: There are many different beliefs to these superstitions, the ones we chose were just the ones we found interesting!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story