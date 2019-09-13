13 superstitions on Friday the 13th

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s Friday the 13th, get ready for 13 supersitions explained.
- The number 13: It’s widely considered to be an unlucky number believed to bring bad luck.
- Friday the 13th: A really unlucky day where coincidentally, multiple bad things seem to happen.
- Spilling salt: People believed spilling salt was an invitation to the devil to come into your life and bring bad luck.
- Walking under a ladder: There are many origins of where walking under a ladder will bring you bad luck. One belief comes from the medieval times, where it was thought to foreshadow your death by hanging.
- Black cats: It all depends on the country. For example, Egypt saw a black cat as lucky. While medieval Europe believed witches could transform into black cats, warning you of a series of misfortune.
- Broken mirror: You may have heard if you break a mirror, you’ll get seven years bad luck. But people believed looking into a mirror was like looking into your soul and if you broke it, the last reflection of the person it held would have bad luck.
- Opening an umbrella indoors: Believed to defy the natural order and insulting spirits, which will bring you bad luck.
- Stumbling: A sign of unforeseen evil forces as a last warning.
- Knock on wood: To ward off bad spirits, people would knock on trees (wood) believing spirits and gods lived in them.
- Pennies from Heaven: They’re thought to be a sign from your deceased loved ones, showing you that they’re thinking of you on the other side.
- Four-leaved clover: Believed to bring good faith, love, hope, and luck.
- Pointing: People believed black magic would come through your pointer finger, putting death at that person.
- Bad things come in threes or is third time’s a charm?
Disclaimer: There are many different beliefs to these superstitions, the ones we chose were just the ones we found interesting!