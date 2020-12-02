12-year-old boy reported missing in central Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old boy who was last seen in the Village 7 neighborhood in central Colorado Springs Wednesday morning.

Police said Aaron Pastrana, 12, was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and pajamas. Police said he was last seen this morning in the Village 7 neighborhood, which is just east of Palmer Park. There’s no word on exactly what time or where he was last seen.

Photos of Aaron are available above. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.