COLORADO SPRING, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is calling for the community’s help to locate a missing 12-year-old boy.

Alexander Rosario voluntarily left his home in the 3500 block of Charwood Lane Friday afternoon. He was last seen wearing a blue polo, a navy blue jacket, a red and green hat, and blue shoes. He was also carrying a red, white, and blue backpack.

Alexander is 5 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Alexander is diabetic and did not take any insulin with him.

Anyone with information about Alexander’s location is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.