(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) recently helped rehome a 12-week-old puppy that wandered up to a vacationing family while they made a pit stop on the highway.

According to a post on HSPPR’s Facebook page, two family members were road-tripping across Colorado and decided to make a pit stop on the side of a highway. While they were getting their bearings, a small 12-week-old puppy walked right up to them.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

The little puppy was alone on the side of a busy highway, and HSPPR said the two travelers knew they couldn’t leave her there. Not being locals, they weren’t sure where to turn to help the puppy, but thankfully, an employee at a local pet store pointed them in HSPPR’s direction.

The travelers put their vacation on hold and made a detour to bring the puppy to HSPPR. The puppy, named Fern, was very lucky to have met such caring people on her strange journey, and HSPPR said the rescue thanked them for taking the time to help Fern find safety.

Fern is a typical puppy, HSPPR said–happy, playful, curious, but with an unfortunate case of worms. HSPPR took care of Fern’s medical needs, and a week later, she was already adopted and heading out the door with her new family.