12 of 14 purebred Siberian huskies surrendered to HSPPR have been adopted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Twelve of the 14 purebred Siberian huskies that were surrendered to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region by an overwhelmed breeder earlier this month have been adopted, according to HSPPR. The remaining two are still getting behavioral help and will be up for adoption soon.

A total of 50 huskies were surrendered to four Colorado animal shelters on February 2. The dogs were in relatively good health but were under-socialized and required behavior support before they were put up for adoption, according to the shelters.

HSPPR said the two remaining huskies will likely be available for adoption soon at hsppr.org/adopt.

The family who adopted one of the huskies, Kira, shared this video with the humane society.