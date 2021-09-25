12 new works of art now on display in downtown Colorado Springs via Art on the Streets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Enjoying art around Colorado Springs is even easier as the city kicks off a new Art on the Streets exhibit.

The experience aims to get people to explore the city while celebrating the power of public art. With 12 new works of art on display, adding to around 300 murals and sculptures across the city, there is a whole outdoor gallery to check out.

“Art on the Streets includes murals, sculptures as well as interactive works,” Downtown Ventures Executive Director Claire Swinford explained. “You’re going to get a little sampling of works from the Pikes Peak region and art from around the world.”

One person told FOX21 News he appreciates the city allowing artists to express their feelings about topics that may not be easy to talk about.

“Art creates a lot of character in places,” Erik Arnendariz said. “For my own inspiration, I care about social justice and activism. And so I love that art in a lot of ways is valued from the bottom up. That inspiration comes from the expression of marginalized people.”

The latest exhibit is expected to run until next year. To learn more about Art on the Streets events, click here.