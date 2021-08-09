$12.5 million renovation for Rawling Library starts Aug. 16

PUEBLO, Colo.– The $12.5 million renovation project for the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library will start on Monday, Aug. 16. During the renovations, the library will remain open.

Furniture, flooring, fixtures, HVAC equipment and other features will be updated and/or replaced, and an outdoor event space and mobility plaza will be added to the location.

The library’s executive director Jon Walker said, “The Rawlings Library is a key amenity in Pueblo, and I am pleased that after nearly two decades of heavy public use, we are revitalizing this library so it remains a key community asset for many years to come,”

The renovations will be executed by Denver-based Anderson Mason Dale Architects and HBM Architects of Cleveland, Ohio.

The president of HBM Architects, Peter Bolek, said, “The Rawlings Library, originally created by Antoine Predock and AMD, is a treasured and important piece of architecture in Pueblo. The relationship between HBM and AMD allows our team to provide a progressive, future-focused library design for the Pueblo community rooted in HBM’s decades of experience working with libraries combined with AMD’s direct intimate knowledge of the original design and creative vision.”

Construction will occur according to the following calendar:

Phase 1: Site work and First floor to take place during the Summer/Fall 2021

Phase 2: Second floor, to take place during the Winter/Spring 2022

Phase 3: Third floor, Spring 2022

Phase 4: Fourth floor, Summer 2022

Fredrick Quintana, president and member of the Pueblo City-County Library District, said, “As we look to the future of PCCLD, this update and refresh will keep Rawlings on the cutting edge of library services and continue to be forward-thinking as we work to exceed the expectations of our community,”