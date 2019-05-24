117 people displaced after fire at southwestern Colorado Springs apartment building

About 117 people are unable to return home after a fire at a southwestern Colorado Springs apartment building Friday.

The fire started around 11 a.m. on the 10th floor of the Regency Tower Apartments, a senior living complex off Eighth Street in southwestern Colorado Springs. People on the ninth and 11th floors were evacuated.

Firefighters said two people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Four others were treated on the scene.

The fire department said all 117 of the building’s residents are displaced due to building damage and lack of utilities. The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced. Family members who have not yet reunited with their loved ones can do so at Cheyenne Mountain High School at 1200 Cresta Road.

There’s no word yet on when the residents will be able to return to their apartments.