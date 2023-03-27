(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An 11-year-old indigenous boy is missing from a neighborhood near Patty Jewett golf course in Colorado Springs.
A Missing Indigenous Persons Alert (MIPA) was sent out by the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27.
The CBI said 11-year-old Nalias Tafoya is an indigenous boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’5″ tall and weighs approximately 110-115 pounds. He was last seen on Monday, March 20 around 6:30 p.m. leaving the 1700 block of North Farragut Avenue, near the intersection of North Farragut and Palmer Park Boulevard.
Nalias was last seen wearing a brown hoodie with the logo “Horseman,” dark colored sweat pants, and dark colored sneakers.
If you have any information on Nalias’ whereabouts, contact the Colorado Springs Police Department, or call 911 if you see him.