(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An 11-year-old indigenous boy is missing from a neighborhood near Patty Jewett golf course in Colorado Springs.

A Missing Indigenous Persons Alert (MIPA) was sent out by the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27.

The CBI said 11-year-old Nalias Tafoya is an indigenous boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’5″ tall and weighs approximately 110-115 pounds. He was last seen on Monday, March 20 around 6:30 p.m. leaving the 1700 block of North Farragut Avenue, near the intersection of North Farragut and Palmer Park Boulevard.

Nalias was last seen wearing a brown hoodie with the logo “Horseman,” dark colored sweat pants, and dark colored sneakers.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigations

If you have any information on Nalias’ whereabouts, contact the Colorado Springs Police Department, or call 911 if you see him.