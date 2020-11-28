11-year-old girl killed in Park County sledding accident

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — An 11-year-old girl was killed when she went underneath the pickup truck she was sledding behind in Park County Friday, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the accident happened around 6 p.m. on Park County Road 60, which is west of Grant. Troopers said a Texas man was towing four children on the icy, snowpacked road, using sleds tied to the back of a Ford F250 pickup with tow straps.

One of the children came off a sled, and the driver brought the truck to a stop. An 11-year-old girl on another sled was unable to stop, according to troopers. She slid into the back of the truck, hit the undercarriage, and slid underneath.

Troopers said the girl was pronounced dead a short time later. Her name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

Troopers said alcohol and drug use are not considered to be factors in this accident, which remains under investigation.