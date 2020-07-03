11-year-old boy reported missing after leaving southwestern Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding an 11-year-old boy who they say voluntarily left his home in southwestern Colorado Springs.

Police said Jackson Fitzgerald, 11, voluntarily left his home on Pegasus Drive, which is in a neighborhood just south of Bear Creek Park. Police did not say when Jackson was last seen.

Jackson is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 90 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink shirt with the phrase “I make pink look good.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).