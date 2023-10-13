(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 11-year-old boy last seen Friday afternoon, Oct. 13.

FPD said Alex Chlarson was last seen in the 1400 block of Prado Drive around 2:40 p.m. Friday. He is 5’3″ tall, weighs 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie with anime characters on it and black shorts.

Courtesy: Fountain Police Department

FPD asked anyone who has seen Alex or knows where he is to contact the El Paso County Communications Center at (719) 390-5555.