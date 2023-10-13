(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 11-year-old boy last seen Friday afternoon, Oct. 13.
FPD said Alex Chlarson was last seen in the 1400 block of Prado Drive around 2:40 p.m. Friday. He is 5’3″ tall, weighs 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie with anime characters on it and black shorts.
FPD asked anyone who has seen Alex or knows where he is to contact the El Paso County Communications Center at (719) 390-5555.